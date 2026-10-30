'You look like hell': Trump blasts reporter over health question | TVNZ+

'You look like hell': Trump blasts reporter over health question

News • 1M 23S

A reporter was trying to get to the bottom of why the President was choosing not to travel to Kansas to campaign for his Republican party.

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