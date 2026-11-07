Why this NZ Grand Prix race caught the Australian Government's attention | TVNZ+

Why this NZ Grand Prix race caught the Australian Govt's attention

News • 2M 16S

A NZ race featuring historic cars with tobacco branding was broadcast in Australia, sparking controversy over advertising rules.

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