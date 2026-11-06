Why Rice Krispies and Coco Pops will no longer be made with rice in UK | TVNZ+

Why Rice Krispies and Coco Pops will no longer be made with rice in UK

News • 1M 32S

Costs and crop loss led to the decision.

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