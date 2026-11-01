What 'Dark Destroyer' Shaun Wallace makes of NZ, The Chase success | TVNZ+

What 'Dark Destroyer' Shaun Wallace makes of NZ, The Chase success

News • 6M 47S

It's Wallace's sixth time in New Zealand.

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