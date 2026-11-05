What a weakened Trump could mean for NZ prices and businesses | TVNZ+

What a weakened Trump could mean for NZ prices and businesses

News • 2M 17S

Businesses are hopeful a shift in power in Washington could bring relief from rising costs, but experts warn some trade barriers are unlikely to budge.

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