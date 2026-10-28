Watch: The NZ First campaign ad Opportunity has called sexist | TVNZ+

Watch: The NZ First campaign ad Opportunity has called sexist

News • 3M 21S

The ad appears to link the sinking of the HMNZS Manawanui to diversity and its female captain, comments now threatening to complicate post-election coalition talks.

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