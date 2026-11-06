Watch: Sheep spooked by lightning strike as storms lash Auckland | TVNZ+

Watch: Sheep spooked by lightning strike as storms lash Auckland

News • 1M 13S

Minor flooding and traffic chaos were reported as severe thunderstorms hit the region on Friday afternoon.

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