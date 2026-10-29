Watch: Shane Jones' comment draws groans as grocery costs debated | TVNZ+

Watch: Shane Jones' comment draws groans as grocery costs debated

News • 1M 56S

TVNZ’s Kaupapa Māori Debate brought together representatives from the main seven parties vying to have MPs in Parliament after the election.

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