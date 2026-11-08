Watch: Moment small plane crashes into truck in Florida | TVNZ+

Watch: Moment small plane crashes into truck in Florida

News • 54S

Authorities reported zero injuries at the scene as the Federal Aviation Administration stepped in to take over the investigation.

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