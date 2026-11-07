Watch: Hipkins and Luxon address supporters as election down to the wire | TVNZ+

Watch: Hipkins and Luxon address supporters as election 'too close to call'

News • 4M 26S

The Labour and National leaders have addressed their respective supporters as a dramatic election leaves New Zealand's political future on a knife-edge.

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