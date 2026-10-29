Watch: Farmer stunned as tornado swirls over Canterbury paddock | TVNZ+

Watch: Farmer stunned as tornado swirls over Canterbury paddock

News • 58S

The scary sight came as severe thunderstorms swept through the region.

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