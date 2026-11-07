Watch: Chris Hipkins' partner reveals what's off the menu on election night | TVNZ+

Watch: Chris Hipkins' partner reveals what's off the menu on election night

News • 1M 19S

The Labour leader's fiancée provided the waiting media with her nanna's homemade mince pies and pikelets.

TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v