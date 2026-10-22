Watch: Chris Hipkins fronts media after Labour candidate resignation | TVNZ+

Watch: Chris Hipkins fronts media after Labour candidate resignation

News • 2M 47S

A protester wearing a monster suit also got in on the action during the Labour leader's media stand-up.

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