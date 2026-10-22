Vote Compass reveals NZ’s most politically divided electorates

Vote Compass reveals NZ’s most politically divided electorates

News • 2M 14S

Vote Compass data puts Waikato furthest to the right and Wellington Bays furthest to the left, despite voters in both facing similar cost-of-living pressures.

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