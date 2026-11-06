US sharemarket plunge raises questions for KiwiSaver investors | TVNZ+

US sharemarket plunge raises questions for KiwiSaver investors

News • 2M 2S

Investor concerns over AI growth and tighter regulation following the US midterms have sparked fears of a wider impact on global markets.

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