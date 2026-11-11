Two-thirds of Kiwi children don't use traditional pencil grip, study finds | TVNZ+

Two-thirds of Kiwi children don't use traditional pencil grip, study finds

News • 2M 9S

University of Otago-led research involving nearly 800 children found the way they hold a pencil doesn't necessarily affect how fluently they write.

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