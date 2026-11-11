Trump's war chief survives impeachment bid as new threat looms | TVNZ+

Trump's war chief survives impeachment bid as new threat looms

News • 2M 7S

A Republican-led attempt to oust Pete Hegseth failed by just seven votes, with renewed scrutiny expected when Democrats take control of Congress in January.

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