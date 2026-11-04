Trump's message to Democrats after crushing election defeat | TVNZ+

Trump's message to Democrats after crushing election defeat

News • 1M 21S

The US President was defiant after Texas and many other Republican strongholds flipped blue in a stunning midterm election result.

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