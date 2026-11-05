Three injured as massive fire sends smoke billowing across Auckland | TVNZ+

Three injured as massive fire sends smoke billowing across Auckland

News • 1M 46S

Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted to the blaze alongside the Southern Motorway at 3.23pm.

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