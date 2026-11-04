The 'raucous' London sport taking social media by storm | TVNZ+

The 'raucous' London sport taking social media by storm

News • 1M 47S

A New Zealander is helping bring medieval jousting into the modern age, swapping horses for Lime bikes in a bizarre sporting event that's attracted millions of views online.

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