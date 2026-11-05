The left want to 'stroke Papatūānuku': Jones, Swarbrick clash over mining | TVNZ+

The left want to 'stroke Papatūānuku': Jones, Swarbrick clash over mining

News • 1M 44S

The Greens’ Chlöe Swarbrick and NZ First’s Shane Jones clashed at the People’s Debate over mining, the gas exploration ban and the future of the economy.

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