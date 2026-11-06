The extraordinary challenges of building in Antarctica | TVNZ+

The extraordinary challenges of building in Antarctica

News • 6M 55S

Work is underway on a $498 million rebuild of Scott Base, with crews preparing to lay the foundations for the new Antarctic research facility.

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