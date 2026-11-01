'Tense' Kimi Antonelli in box seat to seal F1 championship in Mexico | TVNZ+

'Tense' Kimi Antonelli in box seat to seal F1 championship in Mexico

News • 1M 20S

The 20 year old Mercedes driver will be crowned world champion if he finishes at least ninth.

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