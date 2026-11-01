Survey: Voters trust Labour to handle top five issues, including cost of living | TVNZ+

Survey: Voters trust Labour to handle top five issues, including cost of living

News • 1M

Of the top 20 issues, National is only seen most capable of handling crime/law and order.

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