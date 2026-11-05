Sir Lloyd Geering, only man to stand trial for holding anti-Christian views dies aged 108 | TVNZ+

Sir Lloyd Geering, only man to stand trial for holding anti-Christian views dies aged 108

News • 2M 59S

The Presbyterian minister's views on resurrection and afterlife sparked a massive debate in 1960s New Zealand.

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