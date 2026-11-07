Shock at Mark Mitchell's answer on whether Nats will go with Opportunity | TVNZ+

Shock at Mark Mitchell's answer on whether Nats will go with Opportunity

News • 4M 50S

National leader Christopher Luxon repeatedly ruled out working with the party on the campaign trail.

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