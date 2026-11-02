Republicans brace for losses as Democrats threaten historic breakthroughs | TVNZ+

Republicans brace for losses as Democrats threaten historic breakthroughs

News • 2M 18S

Record early voting and bitter contests in Texas and Michigan underscore the battle for control of Congress.

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