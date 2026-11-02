'Regrettable': Netball NZ apologises after comp decision leaks to media | TVNZ+

'Regrettable': Netball NZ apologises after comp decision leaks to media

News • 3M 1S

Chief executive Jennah Wootten said players should have been told first about the collapse of the proposed private competition.

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