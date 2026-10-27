Recognise these guys? The curious case the gnome crime spree | TVNZ+

Recognise these guys? The curious case the gnome crime spree

News • 2M 2S

A six-month crime spree has left Wairarapa police with hundreds of recovered ornaments - and an unusual task on their hands.

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