Rapper Nicki Minaj joins Trump onstage at Michigan rally | TVNZ+

Rapper Nicki Minaj joins Trump onstage at Michigan rally

News • 1M 54S

Trump said he hoped he hadn't insulted Minaj after telling her she had a "beautiful ass" in her introduction.

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