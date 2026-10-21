Opportunity's land tax 'a bit rough around the edges' – Gareth Morgan

Opportunity's land tax 'a bit rough around the edges' – Gareth Morgan

News • 9M

Morgan spoke to Tova O'Brien as TOP continue to do well in the polls.

TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v