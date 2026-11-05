One city to hit 30C, thunderstorms as tropical air makes things muggy | TVNZ+

One city to hit 30C, thunderstorms as tropical air makes things muggy

News • 3M 16S

Erin Conroy has all you need to know as Kiwis head to the polls.

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