Oil prices near April peak, they're 'going to come down' Trump asserts | TVNZ+

Oil prices near April peak, they're 'going to come down' Trump asserts

News • 2M 2S

'We're making a frickin fortune,' the President said. 'Our country is getting stronger and stronger all the time.'

TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v