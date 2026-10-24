Next-gen Hauraki-Waikato electorate voters hope for Treaty protection | TVNZ+

Next-gen Hauraki-Waikato electorate voters hope for Treaty protection

News • 2M 38S

Turnout in the electorate is often low, particularly amongst young people.

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