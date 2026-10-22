News in 90 seconds: NBA star's actions during anthem enrage Trump | TVNZ+

News in 90 seconds: NBA star's actions during anthem enrage Trump

News • 1M 30S

Today's headlines in 90 seconds, including connections between gangs and politicians cause more election drama and why Donald Trump's angry at LeBron James.

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