News in 90 seconds: Moment slackliner sets new world record | TVNZ+

News in 90 seconds: Moment slackliner sets new world record

News • 1M 34S

Today's headlines in 90 seconds including a tornado on a Canterbury farm, and a dizzying new world record.

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