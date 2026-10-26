News in 90 seconds: Incredible scenes as typhoon whips up massive swells | TVNZ+

News in 90 seconds: Incredible scenes as typhoon whips up massive swells

News • 1M 31S

Today's headlines in 90 seconds, including Dame Jacinda's new job, and why an Australian prisoner's lost a legal case over Vegemite.

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