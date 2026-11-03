News in 90 seconds: Footballer dies in hospital after on-field collision | TVNZ+

News in 90 seconds: Footballer dies in hospital after on-field collision

News • 1M 33S

Today's headlines in 90 seconds, including record breaking early voting and Olivia Dean's punishment for breaking curfew.

TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v