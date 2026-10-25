National removes volunteer after revelation of sex conviction involving minor | TVNZ+

National removes volunteer after revelation of sex conviction involving minor

News • 1M 55S

Roger Buchanan had been a campaign volunteer and a member of National’s Palmerston North electorate committee.

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