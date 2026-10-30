Mushroom murder: Outcome of Erin Patterson’s appeal bid revealed | TVNZ+

Mushroom murder: Outcome of Erin Patterson’s appeal bid revealed

News • 2M 2S

Erin Patterson was hoping her conviction would be quashed today, instead she’s facing the reality of dying in prison.

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