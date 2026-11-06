Mother of slain student speaks out after teens' manslaughter verdicts | TVNZ+

Mother of slain student speaks out after teens' manslaughter verdicts

News • 2M 21S

American PhD student Kyle Whorrall was fatally attacked with a machete during an unprovoked robbery at an Auckland bus stop in April 2025.

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