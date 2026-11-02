Man completes 28-year walk from Chile back to UK | TVNZ+

Man completes 28-year walk from Chile back to UK

News • 3M 37S

Karl Bushby left his childhood home in 1998, the same spot he's wound-up his nearly 50,000km adventure.

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