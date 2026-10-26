'Major issue': Intersection cameras could catch drivers texting behind the wheel | TVNZ+

'Major issue': Intersection cameras could catch drivers texting behind the wheel

News • 2M 13S

Nearly 55,000 infringement notices were issued in 2025, down from the peak of 59,931 in 2023.

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