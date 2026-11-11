Major bank announces new mortgage restrictions for high-risk homes | TVNZ+

Major bank announces new mortgage restrictions for high-risk homes

News • 2M 35S

Westpac says flood and landslide risks could affect how much some buyers can borrow, amid concerns over the growing impact of natural hazards on housing affordability.

TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v