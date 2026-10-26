Luxon and Hipkins cast their ballots as early voting gets underway | TVNZ+

Luxon and Hipkins cast their ballots as early voting gets underway

News • 2M 42S

Labour leader Chris Hipkins voted in his Remutaka electorate, while National leader Christopher Luxon voted in Botany.

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