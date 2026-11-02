Listen: Pilot's haunting messages moments before 'cataclysmic' private jet crash | TVNZ+

Listen: Pilot's haunting messages moments before 'cataclysmic' private jet crash

News • 1M 24S

Nine people on the Learjet died in the incident, while no one on the ground was hurt.

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