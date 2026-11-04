Listen: Michael Laws under fire for 'creepy' remarks about rival candidate | TVNZ+

Listen: Michael Laws under fire for 'creepy' remarks about rival candidate

News • 2M 22S

The New Zealand First candidate says sexist remarks he made about an Opportunity rival were meant to be "wry and puckish".

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