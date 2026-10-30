Leaked audio reveals exchanges moments before deadly train crash | TVNZ+

Leaked audio reveals exchanges moments before deadly train crash

News • 2M 4S

Spanish media on Friday reproduced short audio clips of the controller ordering the train engineer to start moving.

13 days left to view
TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v