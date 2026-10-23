Labour candidate resigns after gang event footage emerges | TVNZ+

Labour candidate resigns after gang event footage emerges

News • 2M 43S

Chris Hipkins said the footage that emerged was 'inconsistent with the standards I expect of Labour candidates.'

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