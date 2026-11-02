King Charles soaked as sudden downpour leaves him caught without umbrella | TVNZ+

King Charles soaked as sudden downpour leaves him caught without umbrella

News • 2M 37S

Queen Camilla quickly sought shelter, leaving her frustrated husband to start walking away when there was no umbrella to hand.

13 days left to view
TVNZ+ APPS
1NEWS APPS
FOLLOW TVNZ
Contact Us Help & FAQs About TVNZ House Rules Careers
© TVNZ+ 2026 v
EXPLORE TVNZ
1NEWS
CORPORATE
MORE TVNZ
© TVNZ+ 2026 v